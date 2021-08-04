Update On Natalya’s Injury and When She Will Possibly Return To The Ring

During an appearance on the Table Talk podcast, Natalya talked about her recent ankle injury:

“I had ankle surgery five days ago. I’m two days away from running on a treadmill. I’m very excited about that. I’m trying to be careful. I have screws and stuff drilled into my bones. There was no broken bone, but it needed surgery. For some weird reason, I didn’t feel any pain, and I think it’s because we had fans.”

Natalya also commented on when she’ll return to the ring:

“Hopefully soon. The surgery was Friday. I was walking with no crutches three days later. I probably have another week before I get my stitches out. I have to let my bone heal. Probably under a month. We’ll see, I still have to get doctor’s clearance.”