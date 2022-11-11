Update on Natalya’s WWE Status Following Dislocated Nose Injury

Natalya revealed on Twitter earlier this week that she had a dislocated nose and underwent surgery.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided an update on Natalya, “will be out of action a minimum of three months and perhaps a little longer because they will be waiting for it to fully heal and this isn’t the three weeks back after ankle surgery she did a few years back to prove she could.”

Despite the injury, Natalya was able to work the entire WWE European tour.

Natalya’s assistant Bob has now taken over her Twitter account as she recovers:

“This is Bob (Nattie’s assistant), and I’m back bitches! So glad Nattie hired me again because I’m not going to lie, I was just like her nose: broke. I really need the money. Anyway, I’ll be running this account while Ms Neidhart rests her nostrils.”