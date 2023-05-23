Update On Next Week’s Fatal-4-Way WWE Women’s Tag-Team Title Match

It looks like Raquel Rodriguez has a partner.

During this week’s Monday Night Raw show, Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville in singles action, only to be attacked by Deville and her Complaint Department partner, Chelsea Green.

This continued until Shotzi ran out and helped fend off the duo.

It looks like Shotzi will be joining Rodriguez when she takes on Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green and the Damage CTRL duo of Bayley & Iyo Sky on next week’s Monday Night Raw in the Fatal-4-Way showdown for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

