Update On Next Week’s NXT Women’s War Games Advantage Match, TakeOver Airing On PPV

As noted, next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart with the winner earning the advantage for their team in the upcoming women’s WarGames match. WWE confirmed today that Gonzalez vs. Blackheart will be a Ladder Match.

This week’s show feature Pete Dunne defeating Kyle O’Reilly in a Ladder Match to earn the advantage for his team in WarGames. The men’s WarGames match will see The Kings of NXT (Dunne, Pat McAfee, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) go up against The Undisputed Era (O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish).

Team Candice LeRae has been finalized for WarGames and will feature LeRae, Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, and Toni Storm. It’s expected that Team Shotzi Blackheart will feature Shotzi teaming with Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, but her partners have not been confirmed.

In other news on the upcoming “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event, it’s been confirmed that the show will air on standard pay-per-view, in addition to the WWE Network. The $59.95 price tag will include the 30-minute Pre-show, and a HD option.

“Takeover: WarGames 2020” will air live on Sunday, December 6, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:

Men’s WarGames Match

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

WarGames Advantage: The Kings

Women’s WarGames Match

Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, 3 Superstars TBA) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)

WarGames Advantage: TBD

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff (c)

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes