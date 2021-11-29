Update On Nia Jax Following Her WWE Release

After being released from WWE, Nia Jax’s website has been updated with the new LinaFanene.com domain name. In addition to that, Lina Fanene is now Nia’s Twitter handle and name.

Welcome to https://t.co/8hwjwsc8x9 formally known as https://t.co/3mcYCdasvY! We have a new name, but the purpose of our website remains the same. Layout designed by @designtopia! pic.twitter.com/jOileZwYyy — LinaFanene.Com | Fansite (@LinaFaneneCom) November 27, 2021

Lina wrote the following on Twitter regarding the name change:

“Lol! 😂 Newflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another ‘ring’ name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, ‘Opponent Crippler’ would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. 🤣🙌🏽 but it’s highly unlikely.”