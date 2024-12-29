Update On Nigel McGuinness’ In-Ring Future With AEW And ROH

AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness made a much-anticipated return to in-ring competition this year, stepping back into action in several notable matches, including appearances at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite, All In: London, and ROH Final Battle.

According to Fightful Select, McGuinness’ recent match against Lee Moriarty at Final Battle is unlikely to be his last in professional wrestling. However, there are currently no creative plans for him to compete further, and he is expected to remain focused on his commentary role.

The report also revealed that McGuinness was prepared to return to the ring as early as last year’s All In pay-per-view, though a matchup did not materialize at the time. Fans remain eager to see if and when the wrestling veteran will lace up his boots again.