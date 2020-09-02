Update On Nigel McGuinness WWE Status

Nigel McGuinness is still with WWE and is expected to return to work soon. McGuinness was furloughed back in April, along with others due to company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19, but he’s expected to return to the announce table in the near future, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on when McGuinness will be back, or if he will work the main WWE NXT brand, or the NXT UK brand. McGuinness had been calling the main NXT brand with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo, who recently left the company. Vic Joseph recently joined the NXT announce team and WWE is reportedly negotiating a full-time contract with Wade Barrett, who did guest commentary on NXT for the past two weeks. It was reported that Barrett will be calling NXT action if he signs, but there was also talk of having him on the NXT UK commentary team.