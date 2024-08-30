Update On Nikki Bella’s Husband Artem Chigvintsev’s Domestic Battery Arrest, Mug Shot Photo

As PWMania.com previously reported, Artem Chigvintsev, the husband of former WWE star Nikki Garcia aka Nikki Bella, was arrested Thursday morning on a felony domestic violence (battery) charge.

While the identity of the alleged victim remains unknown, new information about the situation has been released.

TMZ.com reports tat the alleged victim is cooperating with police, and investigators are looking into any history of domestic violence. It was also mentioned that there could be additional witnesses in the case.

TMZ stated, “Cops spoke to the alleged victim when officers arrived at the scene … where they arrested the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro for felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. We’re told in order to make a felony arrest, the injury had to be visible. The Sheriff’s Office says the alleged victim here provided some info as to what happened … and now investigators want to follow up with them to make sure they have every opportunity to tell their story.”

You can check out Chigvintsev’s mug shot photo below: