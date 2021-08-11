Update On Paul Wight’s Status As An In-Ring Performer For AEW

During an interview with WrestleZone.com, Paul Wight talked about his status as an in-ring performer for AEW:

“One of the things Tony Khan and I talked about was me taking my years of experience over decades of competing all over the world against some of the biggest stars the world has ever seen,” Wight said. “How do I employ that in the AEW environment? I’ve been around a long time. I’m also the new kid in town and my thing wasn’t to come in and take up TV time away from younger talent.”

“With me starting out in a commentary role, it gave me a chance to study the AEW product, study the AEW talent and become familiar with them. So when I start putting on my boots real soon, I already have an idea of all the talent I’m working and what they’re trying to achieve individually and take some of my experience and help build on that.”

You can check out the full interview below: