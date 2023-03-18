Update On Pay Per View Buys For AEW Revolution 2023

The updated pay-per-view buyrate for AEW Revolution has been revealed by Dave Meltzer in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The show is expected to sell around 133,000 buys. It was noted that traditional pay-per-view purchases are more comparable to what Full Gear and All Out did last year.

Overall purchases, however, are down 0.7% from the previous two shows. This includes international numbers falling and US numbers potentially nearing Full Gear.

AEW Revolution 2023 is down 22.5% from last year’s event; with traditional buys, it’s nearly equal to last year’s Forbidden show and Double or Nothing.