Update on PCO’s Injury at Impact Wrestling Tapings

PCO will reportedly not miss any ring time after suffering an apparent injury at the weekend Impact Wrestling tapings in Kissimmee, FL.

PCO teamed with W. Morrissey to face Steve Maclin and Moose at Friday’s tapings, and then PCO faced Maclin in singles action on Saturday night. PCO reportedly injured his shoulder after running into the steel ring steps. He came back up on his own and was good to finish the match, but he was bleeding.

In an update, it was noted by PWInsider that the veteran pro wrestler is good to go for in-ring action. PCO has told those who have asked that he is fine and will not be missing any upcoming bookings.

PCO reportedly signed a contract with Impact back in January. The deal allows him to work indie dates, but he has to prioritize Impact dates.

