Update on Piper Niven (Doudrop) Following Her WWE TV Return

Piper Niven returned to WWE with the Doudrop name dropped during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Niven was unable to appear on television for several months due to illness.

Niven first mentioned the possibility of resuming her old name publicly in August. The Daily Mail‘s Alex McCarthy noted the following about the name change, “Sportsmail has learned that Niven got the green light to change her name one month before the Rumble. It was decided the Rumble was a fitting place to re-debut the name.”

McCarthy added the following, “Sportsmail understands several talents who underwent a character change under Vince McMahon’s tenure have discussed what their future looks like under Triple H, but not all wanted to revert back to their NXT characters or otherwise – but Triple H has welcomed those talks.”