Update On Plans For SummerSlam In 2022 and Possible Location

It was previously reported that WWE has plans to run a major PPV in the United Kingdom next September.

Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT.com confirmed the report and wrote the following:

“TalkSPORT understands that hosting SummerSlam in the UK – on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 iteration – is in the works, but not at Wembley like most people would expect.”

It was noted that Cardiff’s Principality Stadium is the front-runner to host the event and the venue’s retractable roof is an “attractive” feature. It was also noted that nothing has been finalized and it’s still possible that WWE could host a non-Summerslam stadium event in the UK during 2022.

There is said to be a “very positive” outlook regarding a stadium show in the UK after the success of WWE’s recent tour. There were reportedly meetings last week regarding a possible stadium show with Drew McIntyre being involved.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com recently reported that WWE plans to have around eight stadium events during 2022.