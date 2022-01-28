Update On Possible Returns At The WWE Royal Rumble

It looks like former WWE Superstar Cameron and former WWE Women’s Champion Melina will be returning to the ring for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. It was reported earlier this month, via PWInsider, that WWE had plans for Cameron and Melina to participate in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. They were not announced with the other entrants a few weeks back, indicating that they would be surprise entrants, if they were used.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that Cameron has arrived in St. Louis for The Rumble. Furthermore, PWInsider reports that Melina is also now in town.

It’s very likely that WWE is bringing several former talents in to St. Louis to serve as potential Rumble entrant replacements, especially with potential changes due to COVID-19, but it appears Cameron will be involved in The Rumble this weekend.

Melina has not wrestled for WWE since the summer of 2011. She worked the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view back on December 3, losing to NWA World Women’s Champion Kamilla, and then defeated Madi Wrenkowski on the January 18 edition of NWA Powerrr. Cameron, also known as Ariane Andrew, has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since leaving WWE in the spring of 2016. She made her AEW debut in July 2020, teaming with Nyla Rose for a loss to Anna Jay and Tay Conti in a match for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Deadly Draw Tournament.

As we’ve noted, some of the rumored and/or planned names going around for The Rumble this weekend are Shane McMahon, rapper Bad Bunny, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Ronda Rousey. There will also be some WWE NXT Superstars in town for the event, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Gunther and Raquel Gonzalez, among others.