Update On Possible Roster Plans For Andrade And Mickie James

The remaining free agents from the 2020 WWE Draft are reportedly headed to the RAW roster.

As noted, there are two free agents left from the 2020 Draft pools – Mickie James and Andrade. PWInsider reports that as of Monday night the plan was for both Superstars to end up with permanent spots on the RAW roster. Andrade and James are both still listed on the RAW roster as of this writing, but WWE has not announced their Draft picks.

Andrade lost to Angel Garza on last night’s RAW, and then, along with Zelina Vega, was attacked by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Garza, The Fiend and Bliss are all members of the RAW roster now, while Vega was drafted to SmackDown. James is currently out of action with a broken nose.