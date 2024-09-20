Update On Potential Raw vs. SmackDown G.M. Showdown In WWE With Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce versus WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

There seems to be more and more to this potential dream match these days.

In the latest tease for such a showdown between former non-WWE wrestling veterans turned red and blue brand on-air authority figures, Pearce and Aldis each took to X to talk about the possibility this week.

After Pearce posted a video on Wednesday answering a question about a potential return to the wrestling world for a bout against Aldis, his SmackDown counterpart replied the following day on Thursday with a statement.

“After much deliberation I have decided to respond to this post by my Raw counterpart,” Aldis wrote, along with a photo of himself in the gym. “We both enjoyed a decorated tenure in our careers before WWE; there is no doubt you [and] I respect the legacy and tradition of our industry.”

Aldis continued, “So you’re asking if I would step in the ring with you? Time will tell.”