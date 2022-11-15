Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television

According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday.

There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.

On a related note, Orton’s wife Kim posted on Instagram on Monday night to commemorate their 7th wedding anniversary. Orton was photographed in a hospital setting in the post.

She wrote in the post, “If y’all only knew why this pic was taken [laughing emoji] [sunglasses emoji] [shrugging emoji] [kiss emoji] #insicknessandinhealth”

It’s unclear whether Kim’s post is related to Randy’s visit to Alabama this week, but we’ll keep you updated.

Orton has not publicly commented on his situation, and he has been relatively quiet on social media recently.

Orton has been suffering from a back injury for some time. The Viper hasn’t wrestled since he and Matt Riddle were defeated by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on May 20 SmackDown, in the match that unified the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE announced on TV that he was suffering from a back injury. It was then reported that Orton might require surgery, which would keep him out of the ring for the rest of 2022. The most recent backstage update on Orton’s condition can be found here.

Kim’s entire post is available below: