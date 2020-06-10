Update On Randy Orton’s “Bought A Plane” Instagram Post, Orton On After The Bell This Week

Randy Orton did not buy his own jet last month. Orton fueled speculation on a big purchase last month when he posted a selfie from a flight, and noted in the caption that he just bought a plane.

“Fucked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestling #match #ever #whatarib #hatebutidontblameyou,” he wrote.

While the veteran WWE Superstar has made big money over the years, he is not the new owner of his own plane. Orton was announced for Thursday’s episode of WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast with Corey Graves and the preview noted that Orton will discuss “the time he had us all convinced that he bought a private jet on a whim.” It will be interesting to see what Orton has to say about the rib, and we will keep you updated.

Below is WWE’s announcement on his “After The Bell” appearance, along with the Instagram post from May 26: