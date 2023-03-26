Update On Randy Orton’s WWE Status And Return To TV

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer commented on Randy Orton’s status and based on what Meltzer has heard, Orton should be back on WWE TV soon.

“All the indications are that he’s on his way back, which is also good news because at the end of last year, there were definitely people worried about him,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer was unsure about Matt Riddle’s status, “Riddle, you know what the situation is with Riddle. He could come back at any time. I have not heard his name mentioned.”

There have been hints that Orton’s return from back fusion surgery last year is on track. Wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz stated last month that Orton had recently contacted him about making boots for his return, “I haven’t made them yet but Randy Orton contacted me via email for his return…,” he said.

It is not impossible that Orton will do something at WrestleMania, but at this point, it appears more likely that he will return after the event to start a new storyline or resume his story with Riddle.

