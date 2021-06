As PWMania.com previously reported, there have been rumors about John Cena possibly returning to WWE for the upcoming Summerslam PPV event in Las Vegas, NV.

Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Jon Alba commented on Cena’s WWE status:

Cena's schedule clears up in the beginning of July, which would allow him to return to #WWE in time for the return of fans. I believe it was @AndrewZarian who first mentioned this possibility a few weeks ago. #WWE

— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 9, 2021