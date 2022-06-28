Update on Reports of Jon Moxley Possibly Suffering a Concussion

After winning the main event of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, where he won the interim AEW World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley’s fans were worried about his health.

Shortly after executing a sling blade, Moxley was torn open. Moxley said that he might have sustained a concussion in a promo to the live crowd after the match.

Dave Meltzer was informed that Moxley has declared he is alright and that he probably shouldn’t have said the phrase hinting to a potential concussion during the Daily Update on Monday.

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was also covered. Bryan Alvarez said:

“What actually happened was and I probably should’ve known this because I think he did this somewhat similar promo after the Tom Lawlor match, but he’s used the line before after bloody matches where [he said], ‘I’ve lost a lot of blood, I maybe concussed.’ I guess it’s part of his schtick actually. But no he does not have a concussion and he’s fine.”

Meltzer added, “he does not have a concussion and he’s probably not going to use the line again because he realized if he doesn’t have a concussion then he probably shouldn’t use the line because people freak out over it.”

