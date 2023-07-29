Update On Rey Mysterio Following His Match Against Santos Escobar On WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar defeated Rey Mysterio via referee stoppage on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

After being knocked down by Escobar’s suicide dive, it was determined that Rey would be unable to finish the match. According to the WKRDWrestling, “for those concerned, Rey Mysterio’s injury on Smackdown is a storyline.”

Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp also stated that the injury was a storyline, but later tweeted, “Removed my earlier tweet as I’ve received conflicting info regarding Rey Mysterio and his status after tonight’s Smackdown.”

PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson later reported that he was told by several sources that the referee stoppage was legitimate. Johnson stated, “The original plan was for Escobar to pinfall, so they still had the planned win, albeit in a much different, unplanned manner.”

Sapp then tweeted, “We’ve learned the Mysterio injury was not storyline as originally suggested.” Sapp added that Escobar “was scheduled to go over clean and there was to be a backstage segment follow up that got nixed.”

Escobar is scheduled to compete for the United States title against Austin Theory.