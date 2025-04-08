Update On Rhea Ripley’s Status After Scary WWE RAW Spot

After weeks of tension and escalating confrontations, WWE has officially announced a blockbuster Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41, featuring IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

The announcement came during Monday night’s episode of RAW, and was followed by a chaotic in-ring segment. As emotions boiled over, SKY delivered a springboard dropkick that sent Ripley crashing into Belair. Fans quickly expressed concern after it appeared that Ripley’s face made hard contact with Belair’s shoulder—especially given Ripley’s past injury involving a fractured orbital bone.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful addressed the moment on his post-RAW broadcast and provided a reassuring update.

“IYO SKY hits a springboard dropkick on Rhea. At the time, I was like, ‘Oh my God, is Rhea going to make it to this match?’ Fractured orbital, broken nose, whatever it might be. The people I spoke to backstage said she seemed all right, in good spirits and all that good stuff. But it was definitely one of those moments where a lot of people went, ‘Oh s**t, is she okay?’ Tough woman.”

With Ripley reportedly in good spirits backstage, fans can now fully look forward to this high-stakes, hard-hitting showdown between three of WWE’s top female athletes.

WrestleMania 41 takes place April 19–20, 2025, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stay tuned to PWMania for all updates on this and other WrestleMania developments.