Update On Rick Ross’ Mogul Affiliates Faction In AEW, Unknown Member Identified

The Mogul Affiliates are out for victories and cash-money.

Led by hip-hop mega-star Rick Ross, the group features Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and a heavily tattooed mystery man who is now known to be former baseball player Granden Goetzman.

The group was formed and debuted during the AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 special themed event on Wednesday night at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

After mediating a discussion between former “Swerve in our Glory” tag-team members and former one-time AEW World Tag-Team Champions Shane “Swerve” Strickland and “Limitless” Keith Lee, things fell off the rails between Strickland and Lee.

During the segment, Strickland made it clear that he wasn’t interested in mediation and that Lee needed to “keep eyes in the back of his head,” which led to Parker Boudreaux attacking “Limitless” Lee from behind.

After the segment wrapped up, the group caught up with for a backstage interview segment, which featured the rap superstar addressing their issues with Keith Lee and their goals as the new group known as The Mogul Affiliates.

“Really, we shoveling sh*t out the stall,” Rick Ross said of Keith Lee. “It’s time to get to the money.”

Ross continued, “‘Big Funky,’ a.k.a. Keith Lee he had all the opportunities in the world, rockin’ with the legend [Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland]. He didn’t take advantage of it, but we here now [and] we takin’ advantage of the whole game.”

From there, Ross made it clear that the new group is out for pay-days and big wins and they have zero interest in making up with “Limitless” Lee.

“We comin’ to take over the whole game,” Ross said. “All you know me for is one thing — and that’s winning and getting big money. Ain’t no more friends, so let big “Fat Funky” know ain’t no making up. Ain’t no making up.”

Fightful Select confirmed that the unknown tattooed mystery man that joined Parker Boudreaux, Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Rick Ross was 6-foot-4-inch, 30 year-old Granden Goetzman, who went by “Human Bazooka” while playing baseball.

Goetzman was the second round draft pick for the MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, and he played pro ball up until last year when he played in Mexico and various MLB minor league teams.

Goetzman has been training for pro wrestling at The Wrestling Lab in Pinellas County, Florida, which is the wrestling school led by AEW star and former ROH Champion Jay Lethal, as well as David Mercury (David Olivieri) and Big Kon.

According to the report, Goetzman’s debut for All Elite Wrestling has been planned out for a few weeks. He was also reportedly backstage at the AEW Dynamite show on October 12, 2022 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

We will keep you posted here at Rajah.com as additional information surfaces regarding newcomer Granden Goetzman, as well as Parker Boudreaux and hip-hop star Rick Ross’ status with AEW.

