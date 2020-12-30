Update On Riddle’s WWE Status, Latest On Future Of WWE House Shows

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com previously reported that Matt Riddle’s WWE contract expires next August and the company was working on locking him down to a new deal.

In an update on the story, Fightful.com is reporting that Riddle did sign a new contract last week after turning down an initial offer. WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros” which would indicate that the company has long-term plans for having Riddle and Jeff Hardy work together as a tag team.

– During his Monday Mailbag podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE referee Mike Chioda commented on if we have seen the last of WWE doing a full-time house show schedule:

“I think we have because there was talk about it quite some time ago in the last couple of years before COVID-19. There was talk of canceling a lot of the house shows. Maybe do one weekend once a month. So they were already filtering out the live events and the house shows before Covid-19. I don’t believe they will do away with the European live events at certain times of the year. I think they will proceed with those tours because they make money. Those European tours are the money-making tours with a very low cost and a very high income.”