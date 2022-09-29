Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status

Since June, Bobby Roode has not participated in a single wrestling match, but many fans had the hope that now that Triple H is in charge of the creative process, he would be featured again.

It would appear that Roode is not yet medically cleared to wrestle, which makes it unlikely that he will be making a comeback to the ring any time soon.

Roode acknowledged his trip to Birmingham, Alabama for a medical procedure on his Instagram account, where he also shared a photo from the city. He did not provide any further information; nevertheless, it can be seen on his Instagram account that he went to Southlake Orthopedics, and one of the persons he praised, Andrew Sports Medicine, treats injured athletes.

“Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham AL. Big thank you to @southlakeortho and @andrews_sports_medicine for taking great care of me this week. Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr Micheal Ellerbusch , Dr Andrew Cordover and Dr Charles Carnel.” Roode wrote.

Roode’s most recent match took place at a live event on June 25 against Omos. During the earlier months of this year, he appeared on WWE television shows as a member of The Dirty Dawgs tag team alongside Dolph Ziggler.

You can check out Roode’s Instagram post below: