Update On Robert Roode’s WWE Status Following The 2023 Draft

As PWMania.com previously reported, Robert Roode posted an update on his health in late 2022, mentioning that he had neck fusion surgery for his C-5 and C-6 vertebrae.

Roode was not selected in the 2023 WWE Draft, and there has been no hint of him returning to television.

Roode was in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday for a check-up to see how his neck is healing, according to PWInsider.com. While there was no update on his condition, Fightful.com reported that Roode is expected to be out for the rest of 2023.

Roode has spent his time off with his family and has shared photos on Instagram. You can check them out below: