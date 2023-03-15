Update On Roxanne Perez, Latest On WWE NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match At Stand & Deliver

The first two Superstars have qualified for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced before Tuesday night’s show that NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s condition is still unknown after collapsing following her Roadblock victory over Meiko Satomura. Michaels stated that they may have to crown a new champion at Stand & Deliver, so he has scheduled a series of qualifying matches to determine who will compete for the title in a Ladder Match.

In an update, the Perez storyline injury angle continued on tonight’s NXT, with a doctor explaining how the champ has undergone numerous tests and they still don’t know why she collapsed. The doctor mentioned that Perez should go through additional testing, possibly with the help of other medical professionals, such as a clinical psychologist. He also stated that he is unable to provide an estimated date for Perez’s return to the ring.

The first two Ladder Match qualifiers were held on this week’s NXT. To qualify for Stand & Deliver, Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca, while Gigi Dolin defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James.

In the coming weeks, WWE will hold more qualifying matches. As the story progresses, Perez is likely to compete in the Ladder Match, with her title on the line.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is set for Saturday, April 1 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. To accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1, the show will begin at 1pm ET.

The updated card is as follows:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. TBD

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title. More participants will qualify soon.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

4 opponents to be picked by the champion vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller