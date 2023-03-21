Update On Roxanne Perez’s WWE Status Heading Into The NXT Stand And Deliver

As PWMania.com previously reported, the angle with Roxanne Perez collapsing during the March 7th, 2023 edition of WWE NXT was said to be a “cover story” for something else going on.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on her status ahead of the Stand and Deliver PLE on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“So she is okay, cleared, and will be worked back into storylines as soon as… probably starting on (tonight’s) show. Somehow they’re gonna get her back in the mix. Whatever the issue was, they got a good report. It’s not an injury, but it’s just a situation that could have kept her out and that’s why they did the (injury) thing as kind of like a backup thing, and everything’s cool, and from what I was told, they’re gonna start working her back in.”

So far, Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin have qualified for a ladder match at Stand and Deliver, where a new champion could be crowned.