Update On Ruby Soho And Serena Deeb’s AEW Status

AEW stars Ruby Soho and Serena Deeb have not been seen on AEW or ROH television for quite some time. Soho last appeared for the company in April 2024, when she announced that she and Angelo Parker were expecting a child. Deeb has not been in AEW or ROH since her loss in the ROH Women’s Pure Title Tournament Quarterfinals in November of last year.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Soho is still under contract with AEW. It was previously revealed that she was backstage at AEW’s June Cincinnati tapings, where she was cleared for a potential in-ring return. Sapp also mentioned that there were creative pitches for her, but none came to fruition. Additionally, it was noted that Angelo Parker’s contract was nearing its end, but there has been no update on his current status.

The report indicated that Deeb is also still under contract with AEW and has wrestled only once in 2026—a one-on-one match at HAW Rise From The Ashes IV in March. Currently, there are no updates on when Soho or Deeb might return to AEW or ROH television, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.