Update On Rumored Shockwave Show Following AEW’s New Media Rights Deal

Earlier this week, AEW announced a new media rights agreement with Warner Brothers Discovery. In recent weeks, there have been rumors that AEW may be working with FOX on a new show called Shockwave. Rampage was not mentioned in AEW and WBD’s press releases, prompting internet speculation that Shockwave will replace Rampage as AEW’s third show.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the current situation with Shockwave.

“Shockwave was always going to be shopped separate. I mean, that was just the nature of the whole thing. It was never going to be part of this deal. And they may not get a deal for Shockwave, it’s not like this thing is a lock, but it was never part of these negotiations.

People have also asked about Ring of Honor. As far as I know, I don’t think there’s anything with Ring of Honor when it comes to WBD, because if it was, I think it would be announced in conjunction with this.”

BJ Bethel of SEScoops.com also stated, “AEW is likely to be exclusive to WBD with its cable TV programming, given the multi-year deal and the price tag. This means a potential AEW show on FOX would have to air on its network channel, not on one of FOX’s cable channels, unless WBD makes an exception.”