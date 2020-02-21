Update On Rumors For WrestleMania 36

HHH, Ronda Rousey and Goldberg are not booked on the current WrestleMania 36 card, according to the Wrestling Observer.

The Observer also reports that WWE has 6 planned womens’ division matches for WrestleMania – Flair vs. Ripley, Baszler vs. Lynch, Bayley’s title defense, The Kabuki Warriors title defense, a women’s battle royal, and one other.

WWE also has plans to hold the 7th Andre The Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 36.

WWE has not been clear on Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania match but he could end up ending the feud with Kevin Owens, or teaming with Murphy to defend their titles against Owens and a partner. Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade is also expected.