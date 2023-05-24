Update On Rumors Of AEW’s “Backup Plan” For Collision Premiere

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW officially confirmed the new weekly Collision show for Saturday nights, but there was no mention of CM Punk, despite rumors that he would be the show’s focal point.

According to reports, if CM Punk does not appear at the United Center in Chicago, IL, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville is being considered as a “backup plan” for Collision’s premiere.

Fightful.com’s Righteous Reg mentioned the Daily’s Place rumor during an appearance on Hausofwrestling.com’s podcast.

“So, we’re all under the impression that CM Punk was gonna be the leader of this show, and then immediately it’s like, ‘Oh, well, actually, maybe he might not be.’ And then some fake rumors come out about Daily’s Place, and the United Center, and all this stuff going on but it seems as though, we’re all systems go. Tomorrow, they should be announcing that they’re going to have the first collision at the United Center.”

“I went myself in search for the answer to this, and there was nothing to that rumor. That’s just some random person online getting to Dave Meltzer, and kind of getting this rumor started up. That’s a nothing rumor.”

