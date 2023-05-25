Update On Rumors Of Title Changed Planned For WWE Night Of Champions

WWE Night of Champions is coming up in a few days, and there are some rumors about a few of the big matches going around on social media.

Earlier this week, WWE insider BoozerRasslin suggested that there might be a title change in one of the matches at the premium live event. However, that was never confirmed. The insider also noted that nobody knows who the winners are at Night of Champions is.

Therefore, either the company hasn’t made up its mind about some of the important matches, or they’re playing things very close to their chest. Regarding the Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali match, the insider said, “Nothing on it. I just stated that we might have a title change. Which is a doubt as well.”

The WWE Night of Champions card is as follows:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Tournament Final

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Champions) vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (Champion) vs. Mustafa Ali

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus