Update On Sabu Following ‘Serious Medical Emergency’

WWE/ECW legend Sabu has been hospitalized following a “serious medical emergency,” according to those at the Squared Circle Expo convention in Indianapolis. Squared Circle Expo posted the following on Sabu:

“ATTN: Due to having a serious medical emergency while on the show floor, Sabu will not be appearing for the remainder of the Expo. He is currently in route to a local medical facility.

All pro photo op for the ECW pillars pro op and Sabu/RVD pro op will be refunded CASH IN HAND at the pro photo op at their scheduled times.

Our thoughts are with Sabu and all of his ECW colleagues at this time as we await for some hopefully positive news on his status.

Thank you for understanding”

In an update, Sabu posted the following on Twitter, stating that he is “doing better:”

“Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes ☝️”

