Update On Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact Wrestling Tapings

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bob Kapur of SlamWrestling.net reported that Sammy Guevara is in “hot water” with AEW officials and Tony Khan after voicing complaints about a planned storyline with Impact Wrestling.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with Impact sources that the SlamWrestling report is accurate and Johnson provided additional details. Guevara reportedly did not fly to Nashville, TN the day before the tapings as scheduled and instead rescheduled himself to arrive in Nashville just a few hours before the start of the tapings. Johnson also noted the following:

“Impact sources also indicated that although everyone had agreed to the planned ideas, Guevara began texting Impact officials about alternative ideas and ‘not wanting to do what was agreed to.'”

The belief is that Decay’s Black Taurus was utilized in most of the role that had been planned for Guevara.

According to Impact sources, the relationship is still “golden” with AEW despite the Guevara incident.