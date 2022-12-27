Update on Santos Escobar Following Injury Scare at WWE MSG Live Event

Following an injury scare at Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Santos Escobar is reportedly doing fine.

In a ladder match against Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston on Monday’s show, GUNTHER successfully defended his title. Escobar was knocked to the ground at one point when Kingston hit a stomp off the ladder. Escobar immediately hit the ground after the two fell awkwardly to the ground. After the referee displayed the dreaded “X” signal, officials at the ringside attended to Escobar right away. Later, with aid from WWE Producer Jamie Noble, the Legado del Fantasma leader left to the back.

PWInsider reports that Escobar is doing fine after receiving the hard bump, according to word from within WWE. As of yet, it is unknown if he will miss any time.

Footage from the Ladder Match is below, along with a video of Escobar’s hurricanrana to Nakamura:

Santos Escobar appears to injure his leg on this spot with Kofi hope it’s not serious #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/8sAedJzt7d — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 27, 2022

he was walking out so hopefully all is okay – it seems kofi landed on santos’ knee really hard https://t.co/pwVrPloDmf pic.twitter.com/llFAcPgWtR — francesca. (@bankssmorgan) December 27, 2022