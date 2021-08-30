Sasha Banks Returning To WWE Next Month?

WWE officials hope that if all goes well, Sasha Banks will return to the road for WWE during the weekend of 9/10, which would be the Super SmackDown taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to PWInsider.

Banks has been out of action since the 8/7 WWE live event, and there’s no word on why she is not cleared but she was forced to miss SummerSlam because of the unknown issue.

While nothing is 100% until it happens, the weekend of September 10th is the current expectation for Banks’ return within WWE. She was not on the road this past weekend and is not expected to be there this coming Friday.

Sasha tweeted on Saturday in support of Mickie James and the NWA Empowerrr PPV event but has not publicly said anything about her absence from WWE events.

