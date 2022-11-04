Update on Sasha Banks’ Trip to Mexico and if She Was at WWE’s Live Event in Mexico City

Sasha Banks was in Mexico City over the weekend, but she did not appear at the WWE live event.

This past weekend, Super Luchas reporter Apolo Valdés tweeted a photo of Banks, Bayley, and AAA star Mamba in Mexico City. Some media outlets then attributed the photo to Valdés, claiming he said the trio was backstage at the WWE live event that night. Valdés later clarified that he never said they were at the WWE event, but he did confirm that Banks came to Mexico to train, as she has previously. Mamba and Banks are said to be good friends.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, Mamba acted as a tour guide for friends Banks and Bayley in Mexico City that day. It was stated that Banks went to Mexico to see friends and train, but he was not there specifically for WWE or the live event.

Banks stayed in Mexico for a few more days to train so she could learn more in-ring techniques from Lucha Libre trainers, such as working at a faster pace and other skills. While she and Naomi have been away from WWE since mid-May, Banks has been training in other countries.

Here is the original photo of Banks, Bayley and Mamba below: