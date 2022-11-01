Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Return and Status

Fans of Sasha Banks who want to see her return to WWE may have some good news.

Banks attended a WWE live event in Mexico City on Sunday, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.om. AAA wrestler Mamba took Banks and Bayley to a restaurant and a bar when it was reported that they were hanging out together.

Meltzer noted the following about Banks:

“She was a WWE guest at the show last night in Mexico City and was hanging around with Bayley. AAA wrestler Mamba took both to a restaurant and bar. One would think that means relations between the WWE and Banks aren’t negative right now.”

For the Wakanda Forever world premiere last week, Banks and Naomi shared the red carpet with The New Day.

The appearance in Mexico and the red carpet appearance last week seem to be encouraging signs for a comeback. Banks is still under contract, and Meltzer said last week that there were talks taking place, but there were holdups preventing her return.

Here is a photo of Mamba with Sasha and Bayley: