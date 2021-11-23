Update On Seth Rollins Being Attacked By A Fan During WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins was tackled by a fan that jumped the barricade during the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

According to the New York Police Department, Rollins suffered swelling to his lip but refused medical attention. Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com noted the following:

“Elisah Spencer, 24, has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event) for his attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw television show Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, per the NYPD.”

Twitter user @ImJustPierre captured footage of the NYPD with Spencer:

The boy who jumped on Seth with the Police#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Yxe2ku2GX4 — ♕ (@ImJustPierre) November 23, 2021

A fan captured an image of Becky Lynch checking on Rollins from the stage entrance: