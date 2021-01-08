Update On Seth Rollins – Matt Riddle Heat, Jim Ross – WWE News

– In recent months, there has been speculation that there was backstage heat between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle with Rollins publicly stating that he was not interested in working with Riddle. According to a report on Fightful.com, the belief is that the two have “squashed the issue between them.” The heat between Rollins and Riddle allegedly started due to a post from Riddle’s wife that criticized Becky Lynch’s physique:

The heat between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle apparently stems from this deleted Instagram post from November. pic.twitter.com/1nQrYqLj2m — WrestlingNews.co – WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 10, 2020

– Even though Jim Ross currently works for AEW, he is doing interviews for several WWE documentaries that are being produced by the network A&E and WWE Studios. The “Biography” series on WWE stars are reportedly going to feature Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin.