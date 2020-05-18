Update On Shad Gaspard Going Missing In The Ocean, WWE & AEW Wrestlers Comment

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was in a group of swimmers that were pulled into a rip current at Venice Beach in California on Sunday, but he was the only one that went under, according to the local ABC News affiliate.

As noted, Gaspard remains missing after his 10 year old son was rescued by lifeguards. Gaspard directed rescuers to help his son first, and they did. Another large wave reportedly crashed down on Gaspard and that was the last time he was seen. Los Angeles Fire Department lifeguard specialist Pono Barnes told ABC7 that Gaspard was the only person to submerge.

“That group was stuck in one of the rip currents and were swimming just north of the lifeguard tower,” said Barnes. “That’s why lifeguards were able to get there so soon, but unfortunately, one did, however, submerge.”

The 39 year old Gaspard went under at around 4pm local time on Sunday. Helicopters, divers and boats spent hours searching for him until “subsurface searches” were suspended by lifeguards just before sundown. The search continued this morning at around 7am local time.

The incident happened on a day when the surf and the weather created challenging conditions. “That surf that we have paired with a little bit of wind and good tidal swing today made rip currents a little bit more prevalent and a little bit stronger,” Barnes said.

Shad’s wife, Siliana Gaspard, remained on the beach during the rescue and was seen staring out into the ocean while the Coast Guard searched, according to photos from The Daily Mail. They added that Siliana later left the beach with close friends.

“I saw the young boy who was inconsolable and his mother who had her arms wrapped around him,” said one onlooker to The Daily Mail. “The whole thing was just heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking to see this mother and child in complete despair.”

Gaspard’s son was unharmed and later walked off the beach with an adult friend of the family for around 15 minutes, while his mother remained on the beach during the first part of the search.

Kenichi Haskett of the LA County Fire Department Lifeguard Division also issued a statement on the incident: “We had one of our lifeguards go out to make a double rescue of a father and a son. The father unfortunately got pushed down by a wave as they were getting pulled out of the current. The lifeguard rescued and grabbed the boy, the son, and tried to grab the father as well. He ended up getting pushed down by a wave and we couldn’t find him and we immediately started with our rescue boats, called in additional lifeguards to search that location of his dad.”

Siliana and her son were seen back at the beach again on Monday morning, sitting under a tent officials put up due to the raining weather. The Daily Mail added that neighbors have provided Siliana and her son with water, blankets and chairs, noting that they remained at the same location since the incident. One neighbor who lives right on the beach, just steps away from the incident, has also opened his doors for them in case they need a bathroom or place to rest.

Officials in the water were battling the rain and choppy waters as they resumed the rescue attempt. In addition to the boats, divers and helicopters, the LA County Lifeguards division noted on Twitter that their Marine Technical Search Team was working with Baywatch Del Rey to conduct side scanning sonar of the area today.

As noted, there is still no official update on Shad or the status of the search. We noted earlier how some sources at the site of the incident had reported that things weren’t looking good, and the search may be wrapping up soon. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Below are various comments on Shad from WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers, AEW stars, and others from the pro wrestling world:

This news about Shad Gaspard is just heartbreaking …… 🙏 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 18, 2020

We hope and pray that OVW alumnus Shad Gaspard is found and is okay. All of our thoughts and prayers are with his family and rescue teams at this time.https://t.co/vAHa12ftWf pic.twitter.com/KqDr577hml — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) May 18, 2020

I got along so well with @Shadbeast from the first day I met him. Such a good guy. I’m hoping for the best for my friend with this awful news he has disappeared while swimming. pic.twitter.com/jarakoH909 — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 18, 2020

Sending so much love to shad and his family 🙏🏻 truly wishing and hoping they find him. Never had the chance to meet him but so many people say such wonderful, positive things about him! My heart is breaking for his family https://t.co/TtZ6aA83AU — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 18, 2020

Hearing about @Shadbeast is breaking my heart. I pray he is ok and I pray for his family! Please join me as Shad is such an incredible person who always lights up a room with his welcoming smile! Hope he’s ok 🙏🏼 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) May 18, 2020

Please be okay Shad! Please. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 18, 2020

Keeping @Shadbeast and his family in my prayers right now🙏 https://t.co/FaAgvPXnt9 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 18, 2020

I’m beyond sad today, I don’t normally ask for miracles often but please please please let this end well for @Shadbeast please pray or send ur thoughts if u have a spare moment — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 18, 2020

Thinking of Shad & his family 🙏 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) May 18, 2020

THE SHAD GASPARD I LOVE YOU FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 18, 2020

One of the nicest guys ever! If you’re a prayer warrior, please pray for Shad & his family! This is heartbreaking!💔 https://t.co/hvYE68OPQc — $ McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) May 18, 2020

I want to keep positive thoughts going for @Shadbeast so I’m going to post some of my favorite times with him. Feel free to post your favorite Shad moments too. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 18, 2020

It will totally be Shad like Fashion thou to be Found on the Beach Alive With a Shark wrapped around him he Beat up for warmth!! Prayers needed this Dude is Legit and bodyguard to all! He lived his Son to the stars and back! Hopefully those stars are watching over shad to!! https://t.co/v5Bhvccuvr — Kevin "THORN" Fertig Realty (@TheKevinFertig) May 18, 2020

Thinking of Shad Gaspard and his family. ❤ — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 18, 2020

Really feeling for Shad Gaspard's family and his friends in the wrestling business. He is about as highly regarded and loved a person in wrestling as you will ever hear about…. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) May 18, 2020

I’m in total shock right now. Please keep Shad in your prayers. #Repost @mexwarrior with @get_repost

・・・

I’m ABSOLUTELY Gutted right now!! Shad Gaspard is such a great human being. I can’t even start. Please keep… https://t.co/G6u1AmbqeG — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) May 18, 2020

Thoughts are with Shad & his family. https://t.co/Uc8Cn0XZsn — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 18, 2020

If you can help at all, please do:

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Goes Missing During Beach Swim, Lifeguards Searching https://t.co/200pwVXj5j — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) May 18, 2020

Hoping they find shad safe. 🙏 — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 18, 2020

Shad ❤️ — Spud (@WWEMaverick) May 18, 2020

The news about Shad going missing has me devastated. Known Shad for like 18years.

We’re all praying for you ⁦@Shadbeast⁩ pic.twitter.com/CiewHsaTDB — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) May 18, 2020

Praying for shad.. primero dios todo salga bien. https://t.co/A1bnM8wqqM — KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) May 18, 2020

My thoughts & prayers are going out to Shad & his family. My heart is so heavy right now. 🙏🏼 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) May 18, 2020

Prayers up for Shad and his family. A great father and a great human being. 🙏🏻 #PrayersForShad — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 18, 2020

Praying for my bro @Shadbeast 🙏🏽 — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) May 18, 2020