Update on Sheamus’ WWE Status, More Photos from His Wedding in New York City

Sheamus is set to return to the WWE road this week.

The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, as seen in the tweet below. That night, SmackDown will take place in Indianapolis, which is only a few miles away.

“Indianapolis, 11/11 @ 11am. We got a date, and it’s confirmed. Are you ready to have a banger meet ‘n’ greet with The Celtic Warrior?!? [heart emoji] [cloverleaf emoji],” he wrote on the appearance.

We previously discussed how Sheamus was written off WWE TV with an attack by The Bloodline a few weeks ago so that he could marry longtime partner Isabella Revilla. They married on the last weekend of October in New York City. Claudio Castagnoli, Miro, and Drew McIntyre were among the groomsmen at Sheamus’ wedding, as seen in the photos below.

Below are a few photos from Sheamus’ big wedding weekend in New York City at the end of October, as well as Sheamus’ full tweet on Friday’s appearance: