Update On Speculation About Bray Wyatt Joining Impact Wrestling Instead of AEW

There have been reports in recent weeks about Bray Wyatt possibly signing with Impact Wrestling instead of AEW. At this time, there doesn’t seem to be any solid indication as to where Wyatt will end up.

In regards to Wyatt’s in-ring future, Fightful Select is reporting that there are apparently no plans for Wyatt to debut with Impact Wrestling at this time. The site also noted the following:

“We did confirm however, that Impact has interest in Wyatt, and had asked for a member of their roster familiar with him to reach out in an effort to recruit the former WWE Champion.”

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com recently said the following about Wyatt:

“As far as the former Bray Wyatt goes, I mentioned weeks ago that I do not believe that the former Bray Wyatt is going to AEW. If you asked me, this is not confirmed because nothing is confirmed until somebody signs somewhere. The impression I have is it is more likely that he is going to Impact Wrestling. But here’s the deal, anything is possible.”

Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete clause with WWE is set to expire at the end of October.