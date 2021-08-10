Update On Speculation About Ric Flair Getting Back In The Ring

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about 72 year-old Ric Fair possibly signing with AEW and how he thinks Flair could get back in the ring again.

Speculation about Flair having another match have been fueled due to a photo that Flair posted of himself in the gym with the following caption:

“Damn Right! 💪🏻 Do You Think An Airplane Crash, Being Struck By Lightning, And Almost Dying Four Years Ago Can Stop The Nature Boy? Hell No! WOOOOO!”

Flair also has a new store on Pro Wrestling Tees:

Flair’s last match was against Sting on the September 15th 2011 edition of Impact Wrestling.

