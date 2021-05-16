Update On Speculation Of Tension Between Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is internet speculation about legitimate backstage tension between AEW Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com said the following during his podcast…

“There’s gonna a book written someday by some of these EVP’s or someone else closely observing and we’re gonna learn about a lot of dysfunction. We’re gonna learn what a very short honeymoon period there was between certain key people in the company, who aren’t even talking to each other anymore.”

In a thread on F4WOnline.com’s message board, the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer commented on the matter:

“Nobody isn’t talking to each other. It’s impossible in wrestling to get everyone to agree on everything, especially when they are passionate about it. The Young Bucks & [Kenny] Omega are legit close personal friends. Cody is more of a business relationship with the other three but it’s not an adversarial one in the least and all have the same end goals which is to build a company that sustains and grows. They have different philosophies, but everyone in wrestling does based on when you grew up, where you grew up, and your life experiences. But Tony [Khan] runs the show and ultimately it’s the Tony philosophy. All want a diversified approach and you can argue whether that’s good or bad but that is what they all seem to agree on.”