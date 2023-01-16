Update on Superstar Billy Graham’s Health, Moved Out of ICU

“Superstar” Billy Graham is still in the hospital dealing with serious health issues, but there is some good news.

Graham’s wife informed the administrator of his Facebook page last week that he had a severe infection that had spread to the bones in his ears. He coded while undergoing a procedure in his hospital room, and doctors were able to resuscitate him. They admitted him to the intensive care unit and inserted a tube down his throat. Three hours later, he awoke.

Valerie recently revealed that Graham had been transferred from the intensive care unit to the PCU, or Progressive Care Unit. On his Facebook page, she posted the following:

“Hi folks. Billy’s wife Valerie has supplied an update. She thanks you so much for your prayers, and would be so grateful if you would please keep them coming. Any donation to Billy’s gofundme would be greatly appreciated. They are facing mounting treatment and rehabilitation costs. Thank you and God Bless.

“They said his heart rate and blood pressure are stable enough to transfer him to the PCU on the 3rd floor so that’s what’s happening right now. They had to wait for him to finish dialysis before they could move him. He’s nervous about being out of ICU but I explained it’s because he’s getting stronger.”

You can contribute to his GoFundMe account by clicking here. We send Graham our best wishes.