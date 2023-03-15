Update On Superstar Billy Graham’s Health, Still Dealing With Multiple Health Issues

Superstar Billy Graham, real name Wayne Coleman, is still being treated in the hospital.

According to the most recent update from his wife on his Facebook page, he is still dealing with a number of health issues and is deaf in both ears due to an infection in his head. The one thing that was mentioned as a plus was a slight improvement in his kidney function.

He had a bad infection in his ears in January that spread to the bones in his ears, causing issues that required him to be hospitalized after undergoing a procedure in the hospital.

She wrote: “First I want to apologize for not updating everyone before now…between the stress and concern for my husband along with me still recovering from Covid it’s been an incredibly challenging week.

Wayne is still in the hospital…He had dialysis on Monday and Wednesday…. tolerated it well…they’ve seen some slight improvement in his kidney function. Still dealing with the congestion in his lungs and some heart concerns. But truthfully as far as what the doctors are saying the infection in his head seems to be the biggest issue and the most difficult to treat. (He’s also back to 100% deafness in both ears).

The need for prayers continues….my hope is in God…All things are possible with Him…..thank you all from the bottom of my heart.“

