Update on Survivor Series Ticket Sales, On Location Packages Selling Out Quickly

The pre-sale on Ticketmaster, which started on Wednesday at 10am ET and runs through tonight at 11pm ET, has almost sold out of tickets for the 2022 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Approximately 280 tickets are currently available for pre-sale, according to Ticketmaster. When the general on-sale begins tomorrow morning, Friday, August 26, at 10am ET, the seats that weren’t part of the pre-sale are expected to easily sell out.

WWE’s hospitality partner On Location also offers a few Priority Pass packages. Other packages are still available, but the Champion Ticket ($1,850 per person) and Champion Hotel ($2,245 per person) packages have already sold out.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and Rey Mysterio were all advertised for Survivor Series in promotional material released this week and seen below.

Survivor Series would be the first WWE event in years to sell out in record time during pre-sale.

On November 26th, WWE Survivor Series will take place at Boston, Massachusetts’s TD Garden. WWE typically draws between 13,000 and 16,000 fans due to the setup at the TD Garden, which can hold up to 20,000 depending on the event.